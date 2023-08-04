49ers Rumors: Nick Bosa's $50K Daily Holdout Fines Rescindable Due to Rookie Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

As the San Francisco 49ers continue to negotiate a long-term contract extension with Nick Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is racking up a lot of fines for not reporting to training camp.

However, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bosa's daily fines of $50,000 can be rescinded by the 49ers when he does eventually report because he's still on a rookie contract.

49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters prior to the start of training camp they weren't expecting Bosa to show up amid their ongoing contract talks.

Despite the holdout, there doesn't seem to be any concern from the team that a deal won't eventually get done.

"I don't like not having one of our best players here," Lynch told reporters on July 31. "We've got a really good track record that I'm proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we're going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I'm very confident in that and we're just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience."

Friday will mark the 10th day of Bosa's holdout, leaving him on the hook for $500,000 in total fines.

The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association requires a $50,000 mandatory fine for "unexcused late reporting for or absence from preseason training camp by a player under contract."

Players on rookie contracts are subject to $40,000 fines, unless they are a first-round pick playing on the fifth-year option. Bosa is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal that will pay him $17.9 million in base salary.

There is an expectation that Bosa's extension, whenever it gets done, will make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is currently the highest-paid non-quarterback with a $31.7 million average annual salary.

Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt's extension gave him the most guaranteed money at signing for a non-quarterback ($80 million). Nick's brother, Joey Bosa, got $102 million in practical guarantees on his extension with the Los Angeles Chargers signed in 2020.

Since entering the NFL in 2019, Nick Bosa has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the league. The 25-year-old has 106 quarterback hits, 56 tackles for loss and 43 sacks in 51 career games.

Bosa became the first 49ers player to be named Defensive Player of the Year since Dana Stubblefield in 1997.