Women's World Cup 2023: Fresh Predictions and Top Storylines for Round of 16 Schedule

Jamaica advanced to the round of 16 by way of a draw with Brazil, eliminating a traditionally strong squad and sending the legendary Marta home early from her final World Cup. It was a monumental moment for the team, despite the 0-0 tie, as it represented the culmination of a long, arduous climb into international football relevance; a climb fueled by the desire of its players and fight for fair conditions.



The Reggae Girlz journey to the knockout round included crowdfunding campaigns, financial backing from Cadella Marley, daughter of the late Bob, and a public denouncement of the Jamaican Football Federation and its lack of support for the team.



The fight for equality is one that will continue off the field but on it, the team has exceeded even the loftiest of expectations by proving it can hang with the likes of France and Brazil on the grandest stage the sport has to offer.



Theirs is not a story of luck but, rather, skill and a tournament run that has seen the team's defense step up.

Through three matches (vs. France, Panama and Brazil), the team has not conceded a single goal. France, alone, put up seven goals in their other two matches, a testament to the stinginess of the Reggae Girlz defensive unit. It is even more impressive when considering that the opposing offense maintained control of the ball for the majority of the matches against France and Brazil.



The team has tallied 113 clearances, 89 tackles and interceptions and 49 blocks. It has been stellar in its efforts to keep the ball out of the net and goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer has saved 2.4 goals for her team than any other in the tournament, per FBRef stats.



The offense has struggled to this point, with a squad shots-on-target percentage of 20.7, but it is moving the ball well, completing nearly 60 percent of its passes.

Star Khadija "Bunny" Shaw has taken four shots on goal but has nothing to show for them to this point, a trend that is not likely to continue if the opportunity presents itself. She is too good for that, a ferocious attacker who can track down any pass and create a legitimate scoring opportunity.



What she does with her ball control abilities has been most important, giving the defense a moment to breathe after contending with the French and Brazilian offensive barrage in its two most impressive performances.



She is the best player on the Jamaican squad and, even though it has been Spencer that has received the acclaim for her showing in goal, the Reggae Girlz go as Shaw goes.



Their round of 16 opponent, Colombia, is coming off an uninspiring loss to Morocco and while they can score goals (four in three games), they are the perfect opponent for a Jamaican team seeking to continue its historic run through the tournament.

