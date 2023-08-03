Boxer Devin Haney Has Concealed Weapons Charge Dropped

AP Photo/John Locher

Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney will no longer face a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle due to insufficient evidence, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, who relayed the news after records revealed the district attorney's decision following the 24-year-old's Thursday court appearance.

Bill Haney, who is Devin's father and trainer, confirmed the report to Coppinger.

"The DA rejected to file charges due to insufficient evidence," Haney said.

Haney was arrested on July 12 after police pulled over a car registered to him because of "an unsafe lane change and a failure to use turn signal," per TMZ Sports:

"According to authorities, Haney was not driving ... but the person who was told officers during the stop there was a firearm inside of the ride.

"Cops say they then got Haney and his security out of the car ... and when they searched the vehicle, they say they found a semi-automatic handgun under the driver's seat.

"Law enforcement tells us ... no one took ownership of the gun -- and since the car was registered to Haney, he was arrested and booked for felony possession of a concealed weapon."

Haney was released the next morning on $35,000 bail.

"It's a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court," Haney's father told Coppinger. "It's unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I'm confident things are going to be worked out."

Haney is 30-0 with 15 knockouts for his career. Next up is his 140-pound debut, which will be against Regis Prograis for the WBC junior welterweight title on Oct. 28.