Report: Yankees' Domingo Germán Landed on Restricted List After Clubhouse Incident

With New York Yankees starter Domingo Germán being placed on the restricted list Wednesday, it's been revealed that the incident that sparked the decision happened within the clubhouse and wasn't a domestic dispute, according to SNY's Andy Martino.

The situation in question occurred Tuesday evening when Germán reportedly grew belligerent and witnesses in the clubhouse determined that the 30-year-old was under the influence of alcohol.

As of now it doesn't appear that Germán had an altercation with any teammates or staff members.

He voluntarily chose to enter inpatient care for alcohol abuse Wednesday.

Germán was scratched from his start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays due to discomfort in his right armpit but later went on to throw five innings of relief. Martino reported that Tuesday's incident was not connected to the scratch.

This isn't the first time that Germán has dealt with issues related to alcohol abuse. He was previously suspended 81 games by MLB in 2020 for violation of the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy after he allegedly was violent with his girlfriend while intoxicated in 2019.

Since he's been placed on the restricted list, Germán will miss the remainder of the season, per Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

"I'm worried right now for the person and the immediate family," Cashman said.

Germán went 5-7 this season in 19 starts with a 4.56 ERA and 1.08 WHIP. On June 28 he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history against the Oakland A's.

He currently is not in violation of MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.