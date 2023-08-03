Women's World Cup 2023 Odds: USWNT Jumped by England, Spain Ahead of Knockout Stage

Set Number: X164390 TK1

The United States Women's National Team advanced to the knockout stage and is four wins away from becoming the first team in soccer history to win three consecutive World Cups, but it is no longer favored to do so.

Following an inconsistent showing in the group stage, the Americans are behind England and Spain when it comes to the latest odds from DraftKings. The United States is listed as +450 (bet $100 to win $450) to win the title, while England (+300) and Spain (+400) have more favorable odds:

The United States no longer being considered the favorite underscores the questions coming out of group play.

It finished in second place in Group E behind the Netherlands and now has to play a formidable Sweden team that won Group G. The Red, White and Blue were rather lackluster at times compared to their elevated standards and needed some good fortune just to advance to the knockout stage.

Portugal hit the post in the final minutes of Tuesday's 0-0 draw. Had the shot found the back of the net and given Portugal the victory, the Americans would not have advanced.

The United States also struggled at times during its 1-1 draw with the Netherlands and managed to win just one of its three group-stage games. That 3-0 victory came against an overmatched Vietnam side that lost 7-0 to the Netherlands.

Perhaps the two-time reigning champions were feeling the pressure of being tournament favorites, but they no longer have to worry about that heading into the knockout stage.

