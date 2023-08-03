UFC Fighter Song Yadong Says He Was Robbed at Gunpoint by 4 Men

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC fighter Song Yadong alleges he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint by four men Wednesday at a gas station in San Francisco, according to TMZ Sports.

Yadong, who said he was "a little drunk" at the time, said he and his friend, who was the designated driver, pulled up to a gas station to buy some water. When his friend exited the store, he was held at gunpoint and was demanded to turn over his valuables.

"My friend drove over and parked there and got out to buy water," Yadong said. "When he came out, he was held a gunpoint. The man told him to hand over his money, his wallet, his necklace, and hit him with the handle of his gun."

Yadong and his friend appear to be OK following the incident.

The 25-year-old bantamweight fighter hasn't competed since an April 29 victory over Ricky Simón. He is 20-7-1 in his career and has also recorded wins over Julio Arce, Alejandro Pérez and Vince Morales, among others.

Yadong was scheduled to return to the ring at UFC 292 at TD Garden in Boston on Aug. 19, but he withdrew from his bout against Rob Font. It's now unclear when he will fight next.