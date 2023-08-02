Ex-NMSU MCBB Coach Greg Heiar Says He Was 'Sacrificial Lamb' After Hazing Allegations

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former New Mexico State basketball coach Greg Heiar said in arbitration documents that he was made out to be a "sacrificial lamb" after he was fired with cause in February amid a hazing scandal at the school, per ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

Former New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu canceled the season in February after both former player Mike Peake shot and killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in self-defense—Peake was not charged—and three players were accused of hazing, sexual assault and harassment.

Deuce Benjamin, his father William and Shak Odunewu all sued the school. Benjamin and Odunewu said they were "ganged up on and assaulted on more than one occasion," per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), and when Benjamin approached a coach on one occasion to report the situation, the coach laughed and asked, "What do you want me to do about it?"

Benjamin ultimately went to campus police to report on the situation and Heiar was fired. Benjamin and his father were awarded $4.125 million as part of their settlement with the school, while Odunewu received $3.875 million.

Heiar, who is seeking financial recourse for breach of contract, argued in arbitration documents that he was unaware of any hazing allegations before his firing and that the school didn't inform him of the situation despite knowing for a month before his termination.

"Coach Heiar has suffered and continues to suffer monetary and/or economic damages... that have and will continue to prevent him from similar gainful employment in the coaching industry, for which he is entitled to an award of monetary damages and relief," the Danoff Law Firm, which is representing Heiar, said in a statement..

The school responded by noting that both Title IX and school policies prevented them from informing him of the allegations, and that he "refused to cooperate" with the school's hazing investigation.

Heiar also argued that the school didn't inform him of a "toxic and secretive culture" that affected player accountability and that the school wouldn't allow him to discipline players on a number of occasions.

The school responded by saying that the former head coach never lost his disciplinary powers and "only made suggestions regarding basketball related discipline because [Heiar] failed to act."