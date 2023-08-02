X

    Johnny Manziel, Former Heisman Trophy Winner, Opening Nightclub Bar at Texas A&M

    August 2, 2023

    Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel, is part of an ownership group opening a nightclub near Texas A&M's campus called Johnny Manziel's Money Bar, per Alex Miller of The Eagle.

    "It's funny because we had a few other names picked out and then obviously people called him 'Money Manziel' for his famous after-touchdown [celebration]," co-owner J.D. Ybanez, a Texas A&M alum like Manziel, told Miller. "I just thought it was a really cool name and he loved it and the theme itself was really cool. It works."

    The club is expected to be a higher-end establishment.

    "The systems we use for all of our other clubs are kind of incredible," Ybanez said. "We use pretty state-of-the-art stuff. It's going to be super high-tech and nice with some design aspects that are different than anything else you'll see in College Station."

    Ah, so more like Johnny Bottle Service.

