Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 NBA Finals Lakers Jersey Expected to Sell for $4M+ at Auction

Wilt Chamberlain's 1972 Los Angeles Lakers NBA Finals jersey is expected to sell for more than $4 million at auction through Sotheby's, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

"This jersey holds an extraordinarily significant place in the history of Los Angeles, not only adorned by the man many consider to be the greatest player ever to step on the court, but as a relic from one of the greatest franchises in sports history," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles.

Chamberlain was an anchor for the Purple and Gold as they went on to secure their first NBA championship in L.A. with a victory over the New York Knicks in five games. Nursing a broken hand, the Hall of Famer notched 24 points and 29 rebounds in Game 5 and went on to be named Finals MVP.

While Chamberlain wore the jersey in Game 2 and Game 5 of the 1972 NBA Finals, he is also seen wearing it on multiple covers of Sports Illustrated.

Online bidding for what Sotheby's says is the "most valuable piece of [Chamberlain] memorabilia ever to appear on the market" will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27. The jersey will be on display at Sotheby's gallery in Los Angeles from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31.

Chamberlain, who died in 1999 at age 63, was a two-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star, seven-time scoring champion and four-time MVP, among numerous other accolades.