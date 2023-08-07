Bargain Free-Agents Giants Must Target

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the New York Giants, the playoff should serve as a minimum expectation in 2023. New York reached the divisional round last year and took several steps this offseason to improve what was an overachieving roster.



Additions like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt should add some punch to a previously inconsistent passing attack. Rookie corner Deonte Banks should give the Giants the premier perimeter defender they previously lacked.



None of this means, however, that New York has a flawless roster. One could argue that it's the third- or even fourth-best overall roster in the division—though the Giants certainly have fewer quarterback questions than the Washington Commanders.



Though New York has just $3.2 million in cap space available, it's not too late to continue improving the squad ahead of its August 11 preseason opener. Below, we'll examine three bargain free agents that the Giants should already be considering.

