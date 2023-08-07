Bargain Free-Agents Giants Must Target

Bargain Free-Agents Giants Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
For the New York Giants, the playoff should serve as a minimum expectation in 2023. New York reached the divisional round last year and took several steps this offseason to improve what was an overachieving roster.
Additions like Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and rookie wideout Jalin Hyatt should add some punch to a previously inconsistent passing attack. Rookie corner Deonte Banks should give the Giants the premier perimeter defender they previously lacked.
None of this means, however, that New York has a flawless roster. One could argue that it's the third- or even fourth-best overall roster in the division—though the Giants certainly have fewer quarterback questions than the Washington Commanders.
Though New York has just $3.2 million in cap space available, it's not too late to continue improving the squad ahead of its August 11 preseason opener. Below, we'll examine three bargain free agents that the Giants should already be considering.
LB Kyle Van Noy
The Giants' search for a reliable linebacker corps continued in 2022. Though New York boasted a deep and talented defensive front, it still ranked 31st in yards per carry allowed. For a team hoping to compete with the likes of the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, that's a problem.
Unless the Giants uncover a few surprises at the second level during the preseason, they should be very interested in adding an experienced veteran to the group. Kyle Van Noy, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers, would be a terrific target.
Van Noy is an experienced do-it-all linebacker who has filled multiple roles during his nine-year career. Last season, he accumulated 46 tackles, five sacks and two fumble recoveries while being credited with only two missed tackles.
A two-time champion with the New England Patriots, Van Noy knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. He can provide help in the linebacker rotation, but his experience and leadership could be even more important for a team eager to take the proverbial next step.
Edge Melvin Ingram
The Giants should have a formidable pass rush in 2023. A rotation of Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari and Jihad Ward is, on paper, quite intimidating. However, a team with playoff aspirations can never have too many good pass-rusher.
Several edge-defenders are still on the market, including Jadeveon Clowney and Robert Quinn. However, the Giants should be eyeing 34-year-old vet Melvin Ingram.
Despite his age, Ingam remains a very capable sack artist. He recorded six sacks and 18 quarterback pressures with the Miami Dolphins this past season. He achieved this while being primarily a rotational player and seeing only 45 percent of the defensive snap.
That's likely the role Ingram would fill in New York, and he's perfectly suited for it—and for coming in on short notice.
After spending the first nine years of his career with the Chargers, Ingram has jumped around over the past two and remained valuable. Before joining the Dolphins in 2022, he split the previous year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs, providing 11 quarterback pressures to each of them.
Ingram should also fill the need for a "bargain" after playing on a modest one-year, $4 million deal in Miami.
CB Casey Hayward
Like edge-rushers, teams cannot really have too many good cornerbacks. The addition of Banks should help Martindale's secondary tremendously, but there isn't a high-level veteran on New York's roster.
Marcus Peters, who also played under Martindale in Baltimore would have been the perfect candidate, but he recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Casey Hayward, who last played for the Atlanta Falcons, would be a great veteran addition to the defense. The 33-year-old only appeared in six games last season before landing on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, however, he remains extremely efficient for an aging defensive back.
With the Falcons last season, Hayward allowed an opposing passer rating of just 80.7 in coverage. He allowed an opposing passer rating of 91.9 the previous season with the Raiders and has not allowed a passer rating above 95.0 in any of his last five seasons.
Like Cunningham, Hayward will likely be looking to prove that he can still contribute at a high level. That could leave him open to a bargain deal in exchange for an on-field opportunity.
*Cap information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.