Bargain Free-Agents Raiders Must Target

AP Photo/Rusty Jones

One of the biggest unknowns surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders entering the preseason is what fans should expect in 2023.



The Raiders do have a healthy quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, but they don't exactly have a roster that is expected to compete for a championship this season. They also may not have star running back Josh Jacobs, who continues to be away from the team amid his ongoing franchise tag dispute.



It feels more likely that Las Vegas will focus on the future in 2023 instead of trying to push for the playoffs. However, that plan isn't guaranteed, since another season of losing could warm the seats of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.



Regardless of Las Vegas' true plan, there are a few free agents the team should consider adding before its preseason opener on August 13. They'll have to be of the budget variety, as the Raiders have just $3.7 million in cap space available, but they can help.



Here, we'll examine three bargain free agents who should already be on the Raiders' radar and why.

