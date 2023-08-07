Bargain Free-Agents Raiders Must Target

Bargain Free-Agents Raiders Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
One of the biggest unknowns surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders entering the preseason is what fans should expect in 2023.
The Raiders do have a healthy quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, but they don't exactly have a roster that is expected to compete for a championship this season. They also may not have star running back Josh Jacobs, who continues to be away from the team amid his ongoing franchise tag dispute.
It feels more likely that Las Vegas will focus on the future in 2023 instead of trying to push for the playoffs. However, that plan isn't guaranteed, since another season of losing could warm the seats of head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
Regardless of Las Vegas' true plan, there are a few free agents the team should consider adding before its preseason opener on August 13. They'll have to be of the budget variety, as the Raiders have just $3.7 million in cap space available, but they can help.
Here, we'll examine three bargain free agents who should already be on the Raiders' radar and why.
RB Kareem Hunt
If the Raiders decide to rescind Josh Jacobs' franchise tag, the reigning rushing champ could land with a division rival. Both the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs are interested in adding Jacobs if he hits the market, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.
This revelation could make Las Vegas less eager to rescind Jacobs' tag and target a top running back like Dalvin Cook to replace him. However, that doesn't mean that Jacobs is showing up to training camp, and there's still a chance that he holds out into the regular season.
With little proven running talent in the backfield, it would behoove the Raiders to add a veteran to complement the likes of Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White. Brittain Brown and Brandon Bolden.
Kareem Hunt, who has spent the last three seasons spelling Nick Chubb with the Cleveland Browns, could be the perfect addition. He may not longer be a high-level starter, but Hunt is still a capable dual-threat who could handle the different assignments required of backs in McDaniels' offense.
At this point in the offseason, Hunt may also be available at a reasonable rate. He's been available since the very start of free agency.
DL Matthew Ioannidis
Las Vegas seems to have avoided injury setbacks from Garoppolo, who passed his physical and reported for the start of training camp. The Raiders haven't been as fortunate on the defensive side of the ball, though, as rookies Tyree Wilson and Byron Young opened camp on the injury list.
McDaniels recently said that both are "day-to-day," per team digital reporter Levi Edwards.
Signing veteran defensive lineman Matthew Ioannidis would help fill in the rotation while the Raiders' rookies get back to 100 percent. He's played both on the edge and in the interior during his seven-year career.
Though Ioannidis missed all but three games in 2020 with a torn biceps, he's been a steady producer when healthy. In four of his last five seasons, he recorded at least 31 tackles and a sack.
Las Vegas would likely have to free up a little cap space to sign Ioannidis, or get creative with his contract structuring because of the rising price of defensive tackles. Still, the 29-year-old would be a relative bargain, as the one-year, $9.5 million deal he played on last year is less than half of what the league's top defensive tackles are making annually.
Edge Carlos Dunlap
With Wilson still not healthy following last year's foot injury and subsequent surgery, the Raiders could use an initial boost to their pass rush. Maxx Crosby is a Pro Bowl talent, and Chandler Jones emerged late last season, but Las Vegas' sack squad left plenty to be desired.
Crosby and Jones were the only Raiders to top two sacks, and the team logged 27 in total.
Veteran Carlos Dunlap would be a perfect addition to the Las Vegas defense. Even at 34, he's still a productive rotational rusher—one who recorded four sacks and 20 quarterback pressures last season, according to Pro Football Reference.
For the Raiders, the hard part may be selling Dunlap on playing for a rebuilding team less than a year after he won the Super Bowl with the rival Kansas City Chiefs. He sounds far more interested in landing with another contender.
"I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again," Dunlap said, per Jeff Fedotin of Forbes.
If Ziegler can convince Dunlap to buy in, the Raiders should sign him immediately. His experience, leadership and proven ability would be invaluable to a team in the early stages of a rebuild.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.