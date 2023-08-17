Heat 2023-24 Schedule: Top Games, Championship Odds and Record Predictions

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Miami Heat have long been title contenders, and that should be no different in 2023-24.

Led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the Heat finished eighth in the Eastern Conference last season with a 44-38 record and were considered major underdogs in a playoff race highlighted by the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

However, the underdogs turned out to be the top dogs as they exceeded any and all expectations.

After securing a playoff spot through the play-in tournament, the Heat defeated the Bucks in the first round, the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals and the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals en route to securing their first NBA Finals berth since the 2019-20 season.

The Denver Nuggets proved to be a tall task for Miami, which fell in the finals in five games.

Despite the loss, the Heat have plenty to build upon in 2023-24 with many of the same faces returning alongside Butler and Adebayo.

That said, here is the schedule they will have to endure.

2023-24 Heat Schedule Details

Season Opener: Oct. 25 vs. Detroit Pistons, 7:30 p.m. ET

Championship Odds: +1000, via FanDuel Sportsbook

Full Schedule: Full schedule available at NBA.com.

Top Matchups

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are at the top of the NBA, and they enter the 2023-24 campaign as the favorite to repeat as NBA champions.

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray led the Nuggets to their first NBA title last season and they'll once again headline a roster that includes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

Unfortunately, Denver lost a big bench player in Bruce Brown, who signed with the Indiana Pacers in free agency, and the likes of Christian Braun and Reggie Jackson will need to pick up the slack.

Regardless, the Nuggets still have the talent to repeat as champions and the Heat are going to face a difficult matchup when they take on Denver as part of an NBA Finals rematch.

Given the implications, this is surely a game that should be circled on your calendar.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been one of Miami's biggest rivals since the dawn of time, and after last year's Eastern Conference Finals, things between the two sides should be quite feisty this season.

Boston boasts a new-look roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that includes Kristaps Porziņģis and Derrick White as the starting point guard following Marcus Smart's departure to the Memphis Grizzlies in the three-team trade that landed the Celtics Porziņģis.

Although the Celtics lost Smart, they are still expected to be among the top teams in the NBA in 2023-24 and could very well be a top contender for the title.

However, the Heat have seemingly always played well against Boston and each game is a battle, which means every matchup between the two sides is must-watch television.

Season Forecast

While the Heat unexpectedly reached the NBA Finals last season, they are expected to put together a better regular-season performance this year and finish higher than the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, it should be noted that the Heat lost some key contributors in free agency over the offseason, including Gabe Vincent and Max Strus.

With Vincent and Strus off to new destinations, the Heat will need other bench players to step up alongside Caleb Martin, including Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Haywood Highsmith and Thomas Bryant.

As we've seen with most successful teams, having solid depth off the bench is important to finding success, and in the case of the Heat, it will be imperative that they get enough bench scoring to help support the headliners.

The Heat should cruise to another postseason berth this year, though it certainly seems like it's championship or bust for Erik Spoelstra's squad, which has been very close to winning it all in recent seasons.

Record Prediction: 53-29

