WWE Sets Quarterly Record with $410.3M in Revenue Following WrestleMania 39 Success

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

WWE continues to rake in the money at record-setting rates.

The company announced $410.3 million in revenue during its second-quarter investors call on Wednesday. It represents a quarterly record and a 25 percent increase from the first quarter of 2023 ($297.6 million).

One of the biggest contributing factors toward the record-setting revenue quarter was WrestleMania 39. The company previously announced it was the highest-grossing event in WWE history with a gate of more than $21.6 million for both nights and more than $20 million in sponsorship revenue.

Another key factor was a huge 51 percent increase in live-event revenue, including the July 1 Money in the Bank premium live event from the O2 Arena in London becoming the "highest- grossing arena event" in WWE history.

The bulk of WWE's revenue continues to come from its television contracts with NBC Universal for Raw and Fox for Friday Night SmackDown. Those five-year deals, signed in 2018, combined are worth $470 million per year and run through October 2024.

There has been a lot of discussion about what the next TV deals for WWE will look like. The exclusive negotiating windows for Fox and NBC expired earlier this year, allowing the company to open up the bidding for other networks.

WWE CEO Nick Khan told investors on Wednesday's call there's no timeline for a new TV deal to be announced, and talks are progressing slower than they did five years ago because starting price point is higher now than it was then.

Khan also said WWE's merger with Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, is still on track to be completed at some point this year, but didn't offer a specific date.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.