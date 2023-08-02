WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Results Guaranteed to Happen

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The excitement levels for the 2023 edition of WWE SummerSlam are through the roof, and the match card is filled with marquee names and enticing battles.

While there is uncertainty surrounding the outcome of several high-profile matches, there are a few bouts on Saturday's card with an outcome guaranteed to come to fruition.

As the WWE Universe prepares for the second most important pay-per-view of the year, here are the predicted outcomes fans can take to the bank.

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Ricochet has proved from an athletic perspective and on the mic that he belongs in his feud against Logan Paul, but WWE has far too much blind faith in the mainstream credibility of the latter to let him take the loss on Saturday.

After winning his first two matches with the company, Paul has come out on the losing end in his last four bouts, and WWE Creative will view this secondary story with Ricochet at SummerSlam as the perfect opportunity to give the YouTuber a much-needed win.

While Ricochet has far more talent in the ring and could be a popular babyface when given the proper storyline—look no further than Prince Puma in Lucha Underground—Paul has the crossover appeal with the mainstream media that WWE obsesses over.

The two high-flying Superstars will have a plethora of spots to pull out through the course of the match, but no matter how well Ricochet performs at Ford Field, Paul is walking out of Detroit with the victory.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Since Ronda Rousey returned to WWE programming on a weekly basis, she has been portrayed strongly, with video packages and promos that build her character as a legitimate badass set on destruction, just as she was in the UFC.

While The Baddest Woman on the Planet has done everything in her power to bring Shayna Baszler along for the ride by making her look strong at every possible opportunity, the former MMA champion should dominate her challenger at SummerSlam.

Rousey was one of the most feared women in UFC history, but WWE needs to capitalize on her success with consistent booking. With the chance to rebuild her credibility ahead of WrestleMania 40, the road to a character rebirth starts with a dominant win on Saturday.

Baszler's run in NXT proves she has what it takes to be a top star on the main roster, but her ascension back to the top of the card should not start with a victory over her friend.

Instead, it should be Rousey who is victorious and begins her return to the women's championship scene.

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Big E said it best when he described his unabashed love of big meaty men slapping meat. When Gunther stands toe-to-toe with Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship, the New Day star and the rest of the WWE Universe will get what they want.

Unfortunately for the challenger, The Ring General is too close to history to lose.

Gunther is approaching 420 days with the IC title and sits around a month away from beating The Honky Tonk Man's 454-day record as the titleholder. While the match between the champion and the Scot will be one of the best in 2023, the result is a foregone conclusion.

McIntyre deserves a major push in the coming year, as he remains one of the top babyfaces on the roster and proved as much during the pandemic era.

However, Gunther is one of the hottest Superstars on the main roster and should retain the title at SummerSlam and go on to become the longest-reigning intercontinental champion in WWE history.

