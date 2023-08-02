Most Exciting Conference Games to Watch in 2023 College Football Season

0 of 7

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every game on the schedule is valuable, but conference games tend to take on another level of importance.

To reach the ultimate goal—a trip to the College Football Playoff—a league title is typically required. That's not always the case, as last season showed, but only seven of the 36 teams to quality for the CFP have not also hoisted a conference championship trophy.

Conference games, generally speaking, define the season.

Looking ahead to the 2023 campaign, seven league matchups stand out as potential formative results. These contests have a real chance to separate the contenders from pretenders on the national stage.