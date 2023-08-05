Sneaky MLB Trade Deadline Pickups Primed to Impact AL and NL Playoff Races

0 of 8

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Sometimes it's the smaller trades that end up making the biggest impacts. Heck, let's call it "The Steve Pearce Effect" in honor of the quiet pickup-turned-World Series MVP from 2018.

Thus, we've highlighted eight sneaky trades made by contenders ahead of Tuesday's deadline that have the potential to have outsized influence in the American League and National League playoff races.

There's no defined barometer for what separates "big" trades from "small" ones, so we kept things simple. Any trade that didn't involve Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Lucas Giolito or the best hitter (Jeimer Candelario) or closer (David Robertson) to get moved was fair game.

Starting with four pitcher-centric trades and ending with four hitter-centric trades, we'll proceed in an order that makes narrative sense.