Kevin Owens Talks WWE Future: Rumors on Becky vs. Trish and Rey Mysterio's Injury

Kevin Owens Contemplating Retirement

Despite being in the midst of one of the best stretches of his WWE tenure, Kevin Owens is starting to think about his long-term future.

In an interview with Jan Murphy of the Toronto Sun, Owens was asked about his in-ring future when his current contract expires:

"That's a great question. I really don't know. I used to say I don't see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I'd be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don't know if that's true anymore.

"I look at things and I don't know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don't know where it is exactly. Maybe it's still in the ring, maybe it's not. I don't know."

Owens did note he has another year and a half on his deal with WWE, so it's not an imminent decision. But it is something he's thinking about, especially since "there's not really a worry about winning a title or main-eventing WrestleMania or any of that stuff anymore" because he's already done it.

The Owens-Sami Zayn pairing has been tremendous for the tag-team division. They won the undisputed titles from the Usos at WrestleMania and have been one of the top acts on television for the entire year.

This isn't the first time K.O. has discussed retiring. He told WrestleRant (h/t Skylar Russell of Fightful.com) he wasn't sure if he was going to re-sign when his previous deal ended in early 2022.

Zayn teamed with Seth Rollins to take on Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Raw on Monday night.

Owens, who joined WWE in 2014, will turn 40 next year and has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for some time. He hasn't wrestled on television since July 17 and the tag titles haven't been defended on a premium live event since Night of Champions on May 27.

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Off SummerSlam

If it seemed odd that Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus had a match on Monday's episode of Raw that lasted four seconds when they were scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam this weekend, there's a reason for that.

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the Lynch-Stratus bout has been moved off SummerSlam and was originally being discussed to take place at Payback on Sept. 2.

Instead, Adam Pearce announced after Monday's bout the two will square off on the Aug. 14 episode of Raw with Zoey Stark banned from ringside.

Sapp noted there were rumors about Lynch taking time off around SummerSlam, though that doesn't appear to be the case.

It's unclear exactly why the match was taken off Saturday's show. There are currently eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam, which is the same number as last year's event.

Lynch and Stratus have been going at it since April when Stratus attacked The Man to turn heel. Trish won their first head-to-head bout at Night of Champions when Zoey Stark made her main-roster debut by attacking Lynch.

Becky defeated Zoey on the July 24 episode of Raw in what was supposed to earn her a bout with Stratus at SummerSlam.

Rey Mysterio Jr. Injury Update

Rey Mysterio Jr. is reportedly okay after his match with Santos Escobar on SmackDown was stopped by the referee.

Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Mysterio is "fine" despite what happened.

In the match, Escobar hit Mysterio with a tope right before a commercial break. When the show came back, a doctor was looking at Mysterio and the official waived off the bout, giving Escobar the victory.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were saying on commentary that Mysterio hit his head on the ground after taking the tope.

According to PW Insider (h/t Upton), the original plan for the match was to have Escobar win by pinfall to set him up as a challenger for Austin Theory's United States Championship.

Escobar was still awarded the victory to win the U.S. title invitational tournament. He will take on theory for the championship on the Aug. 11 episode of SmackDown.

