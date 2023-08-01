Ranking Justin Verlander to Astros and The Best and Worst Deals of MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 10

The 2023 MLB trade deadline saw an aggressive dismantling of the New York Mets high-priced roster, several notable rental starters make their way to contenders, and a handful of the league's top prospects find new homes.

Future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander went from teammates on the Mets roster to AL West rivals in a matter of days, with Scherzer joining the division-leading Texas Rangers and Verlander returning to the Houston Astros.

Lucas Giolito (LAA), Michael Lorenzen (PHI), Jack Flaherty (BAL) and Rich Hill (SD) will join contenders as two-month rentals, while Aaron Civale (TB) was the only notable controllable starting pitcher dealt beyond Verlander and Scherzer.

As the dust settles on an active deadline day and a busy week of trading across baseball, this is the perfect time for some early takes on the best and worst deals of the 2023 deadline.

Ahead we'll alternate back and forth between the best and worst to count down the five notable trades on each end of the spectrum, based on both the short-term and long-term outlook of each deal.

Time will tell who the real winners of the 2023 trade deadline will be, but here are some early impressions.