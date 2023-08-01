Steelers' George Pickens Confident Ahead of Season: 'I'm the Best in the Whole World'

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

George Pickens has never been somebody who's short on confidence.

And as the budding Pittsburgh Steelers' wideout enters his second season in the NFL, he feels that he is in a different stratosphere than every other pass catcher in the league in all facets of the game.

While taking to The Ringer's Kevin Clark, Pickens—22—broke down why his age shouldn't fool anyone, he's the best in the business.

"The stuff that I do, bro, I feel like I'm the best in the whole world," Pickens said. "I'm big, I'm fast, low 4.4 [speed]. Catch radius is crazy. So every time I get out on the field, I do kind of play angry because I should get the ball on every play if you just look at the size and the frame.

"...But that's not how the NFL works. So every time I'm out there, that's why I throw the blocks. I love getting the ball, and when I'm not getting the ball I play angry so the attention is back on me. I basically draw attention to myself."

That type of self-assurance can't be coached and Pickens has it in spades.

He has certainly solidified himself as one of the most aggressive receivers around, always relishing the opportunity to knock a defensive back on his behind whenever he's given the opportunity.

And that dates back to his days at the University of Georgia.

Steelers' nation also became enamored with the former second-round pick's ability to catch anything, no matter what position he's in. He went viral a number of times during his rookie season for making incredible one-handed grabs, reminiscent of stars like Odell Beckham Jr.

Pickens' play has impressed even some of his most experienced teammates.

"You don't find many receivers that can catch the ball any kind of way," veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "It's just very, very hard to find those guys. He does remind me a lot of DeAndre Hopkins. Same body structure and deceptive speed to get behind you."

Pickens wasn't Pittsburgh leading receiver last season, that title belonged to Diontae Johnson with 882 yards. But he wasn't far behind with 801 and finished with a team-high four receiving touchdowns.

He definitely believes he's the best in the world and has the tools to make it a reality. Now, he just has to go out and make the rest of the world believers too.