Celtics Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics didn't have the busiest 2023 NBA offseason by volume, but in terms of substance, they rattled the hoops world like few other teams.



It was a quality over quantity type of summer.



Longtime leader and defensive dynamo Marcus Smart was sent packing in a trade that delivered 7'3" unicorn Kristaps Porziņģis. Boston later worked out an extension with swingman Jaylen Brown that held historic significance.



Amid these massive moves, two clear winners and one loser emerged.

