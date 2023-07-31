NBA Trade Rumors: No Deandre Ayton Deal Available That Would Boost Suns' Title Odds

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With their star-studded starting lineup, it's pretty ironic that arguably the most important piece to the Phoenix Suns' championship hopes next season is Deandre Ayton.

In a Western Conference where big men like Nikola Jokic´ and Anthony Davis reign supreme, Ayton is the piece that the Suns would have a hard time replicating, particularly on the defensive end of the floor.

That's why ESPN's Zach Lowe believes even amid the rocky relationship between Ayton and the organization, Phoenix won't be able to complete a trade centered around the 25-year-old that would increase their chances of winning the title.

"There is no viable trade right now turning Ayton into the kinds of players (or picks) that would maintain or boost the Suns' title odds, per league sources," Lowe wrote Monday. "The Suns' top priority -- from Ishbia to Ayton and down to the 15th man -- should be doing whatever it takes to repair their relationship with Ayton, to lift him back up."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

