NFL Coach Rips Packers' Jordan Love: Don't See a Natural, Smooth, Instinctive Player

The Green Bay Packers have enjoyed three decades of sustained quarterback success with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, but that could be coming to an end in 2023 if one NFL coach is to be believed.

"We have no idea what this guy is," an offensive coach said of Jordan Love, per Mike Sando of The Athletic. "My initial read is that he doesn't process the game well enough. I don't see a natural, smooth, instinctive player, the way he reacts to the defense."

Love struggling to react to NFL defenses would be a welcome change for the rest of the NFC North given what the division has dealt with for so long.

Green Bay selected the Utah State product with a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which was seen as a surprising move at the time given the presence of Rodgers, the fact the team traded up to get Love and the realization he was anything but consistent with 20 touchdown passes to 17 interceptions in his final season with a Mountain West school.

Love has appeared in just 10 games with one start though his first three NFL seasons and has completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

That is not much of a sample size to go by, although there is no shortage of pressure on his shoulders heading into 2023 as the surefire starter tasked with replacing an all-time great.

How he responds will go a long way toward determining the NFC North race.