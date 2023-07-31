Report: Doc Rivers, ESPN Near Contract, Doris Burke to be Promoted, Mark Jackson Out

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reportedly could be returning to the broadcast desk next season.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN "is closing in on" hiring Rivers to join Doris Burke as part of the broadcast team for the NBA Finals.

Marchand added that "the deals are not finalized, but are quickly moving in that direction."

Rivers had previously spent a year as a commentator for NBA on ABC, and he called the 2004 NBA Finals alongside legendary broadcaster Al Michaels. According to Marchand, the 61-year-old has maintained "very close relationships with many in the media," and "the league has always been a fan of Rivers in the broadcast booth."

Rivers was fired by the Sixers earlier this offseason after losing in the conference semifinals for the third straight year. Marchand stated that the team owes him "$16 million over the next two years," which could reduce his urgency to return to coaching right away.

The hiring of Rivers would continue a revamp of ESPN's NBA coverage. Longtime analyst Jeff Van Gundy was let go in June as part of the company's talent layoffs, and Mark Jackson announced on Monday he was also let go.

Per Marchand, the network is focused "on making Burke the first woman TV analyst on the NBA Finals and hiring Rivers to join Hall of Fame play-by-player Mike Breen."