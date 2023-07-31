Warriors' Stephen Curry Discusses NBA GOAT Debate, Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stephen Curry isn't about to take a definitive side in the debate of who is the best player in NBA history between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"I ascribe to the mindset that there are multiple GOATs," the Golden State Warriors star said during an interview with Willie Geist of Today. "And I hate that, it's not a cop-out answer, but it's so hard to compare eras. And getting into that conversation of 'oh if you put Michael in this era or if you put LeBron in that era,' it's kind of unfair. It's a great barbershop debate, and it's something that'll never stop until the end of time."

Curry also said Ray Allen is the best shooter of all-time besides himself and listed Jrue Holiday, Tony Allen and Ron Artest as the toughest defenders he has faced throughout his career.

The future Hall of Famer is better positioned than most to have an opinion on the Jordan and James debate, and not just because he too is one of the league's all-time greats.

He watched his father, Dell, compete against His Airness throughout the 1990s and is coached by Jordan's former Chicago Bulls teammate Steve Kerr. And he has famously competed against the King in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 through 2018.

Yet he chose to respect the greatness of both competitors and list them both as GOATs.