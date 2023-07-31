Dolphins Spoke to Tyreek Hill Before Eli Apple Signed Contract, Says HC Mike McDaniel

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins consulted with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill before signing veteran cornerback Eli Apple this offseason.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe that Hill downplayed his beef with Apple:

Apple and Hill trash-talked one another dating back to the latter's tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs. They resumed hostilities when the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Dolphins for a 27-15 victory in Week 4 of the 2022 season.

Fans naturally wondered how the pair would coexist in the same locker room.

Hill had some fun with the situation on social media:

Apple, meanwhile, indicated there wasn't any lingering bad blood.

"His locker is literally right across from mine," he told reporters Sunday. "I saw him earlier today in the locker room and we were chopping it up a little bit at the training and breakfast table. We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love."

The shared pursuit of success can turn the bitterest of enemies into the best of friends. It makes for a fun storyline, but there was little reason to think Apple and Hill wouldn't be able to put the past aside.

From Miami's perspective, double-checking with Hill before securing Apple's arrival was nonetheless a sensible call.