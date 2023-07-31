Lakers Rumors: 'Expectation' Anthony Davis Receives New Contract Offer This Week

Harry How/Getty Images

Anthony Davis is just one season away from the 2024-25 early termination option on his contract, but the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly moving toward ensuring he is with the organization for years to come.

"I do think there is an expectation the Lakers do make some sort of offer this week," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Monday (18:05 mark). "Or at least show their intention to make such an offer."

Keeping Davis in the fold is all the more important for the Lakers because of the LeBron James situation.

The King has one more season on his contract until his player option, turns 39 years old in December and openly speculated about retirement at times this offseason. It is a fair assumption that he isn't going to be the face of the Lakers for the next five-plus years, which is a role the 30-year-old Davis figures to occupy once James is no longer on the team.

While there are always injury concerns when it comes to the big man, he still remains one of the best players in the NBA when healthy.

He averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.3 percent from the field last season. Davis is one of the best defensive bigs in the NBA and gives the Purple and Gold their best chance to counter Nikola Jokić and other talented frontcourt players in the Western Conference for the foreseeable future.

Davis appeared in 56 games last season after playing 40 in 2021-22 and 36 in 2020-21. There will surely be an element of load management as he gets older, regardless of his contract status.

But as long as he is anchoring the frontcourt in the playoffs and giving the team a chance to compete for a championship, Los Angeles would surely love to have him as the franchise player in the post-LeBron era.

So it comes as no surprise the front office is reportedly already looking into a new contract offer.