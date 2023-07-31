Jets' Aaron Rodgers on Contract Pay Cut: 'Was the Right Thing That Made Me Feel Best'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

You won't find too many people who say they feel better after giving up $33.7 million.

Aaron Rodgers is not most people.

The New York Jets quarterback told Peter King of NBC Sports he felt taking a pay cut was the "right thing" to do heading into the 2023 season.

"What it comes down to, it was … it was the right thing that made me feel best," Rodgers said. "I thought it was important they knew how committed I was. And in my conversations with [general manager] Joe [Douglas], he has made it very clear the vision for the football team.

"You probably agree with this. This year, compared to like 2005, the amount of transactions that happen now with guys getting cut and the amount of trades—way more than before. Big names move at the trade deadline now. I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we'd be able to get him. I'm very happy with the contract. I feel great about it."

