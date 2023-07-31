Aaron Rodgers 'Wanted to Retire' Before Jets-Packers Trade; Explains Darkness Retreat

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers "wanted to retire" at one point this offseason before his trade to the New York Jets.

In an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King, the four-time MVP explained his mindset about his NFL future at the time he completed his darkness retreat:

"Basically I went into my darkness retreat. I came out after a lot of contemplation and realized … if Green Bay was open arms, come back, to lean into that and see if that's what I really wanted. If they weren't, then see what was out there. Just at least hear a pitch from another team, if that was the direction that Green Bay was leaning. And I came out and realized that was definitely the direction they were leaning. Look, it's not their fault. I think it was time for everybody involved. When I met with the Jets at my house, I really felt like I had to at least strongly consider that opportunity. The more I thought about it and meditated on it and got back into my workouts and felt really good about where I was at and still wanting to play then I just thought that was the best option for me and the best opportunity."

Rodgers also discussed the benefits of his darkness retreat, describing it as "a great time of contemplation for me to turn off."

"I needed a getaway to really contemplate my life as it was," he said. "Dream about my life post-football. Dream about my life still playing football. And then come to a better sense of what I wanted to do."

King wrote how the 39-year-old "has become a crusader about flexibility, about strengthening his legs, about diet" and to that end cut sweets out of his food regimen.

"If I can string together a few seasons of good health, then I don't want to put a cap on my future," Rodgers said. "But I feel good about this not being just a one-year thing."

