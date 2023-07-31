Braves Must Add Starter to Solidify Title Hopes Amid 2023 MLB Trade Deadline Rumors

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves only have one true need ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

The National League East leader must add some sort of starting pitching help to bolster its rotation.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on the Braves' starting pitcher search on Sunday night.

Atlanta made practical and cost-effective deals over the last two deadlines instead of acquiring the biggest name on the market.

In 2021, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson and Adam Duvall to bolster their lineup when Ronald Acuna Jr. went out with a torn ACL.

None of those outfielders were the top names on the market, and they did not require a massive haul in return, but they all played vital roles on the World Series-winning team. Soler was the 2021 World Series MVP.

A year ago, the Braves followed the same strategy by landing Raisel Iglesias, Robbie Grossman and Jake Odorizzi for the playoff push.

The team's recent deadline history suggests it can thrive by landing one of the two Detroit Tigers starters on the market.

Eduardo Rodriguez owns a 2.95 ERA and .216 batting average against, while Michael Lorenzen has a 3.58 ERA and a .233 BAA.

The Braves could use a trade deadline acquisition plus Max Fried's impending return from injury as a boost to put them through August and September as the NL's best team.

Entering Monday, Brian Snitker's team has Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider as locks in its playoff rotation.

Bryce Elder appeared to have a spot locked down, but the All-Star has not fared as well after the All-Star break than he did before.

The Braves used a combination of Kolby Allard, AJ Smith-Shawver and the recently-acquired Yonny Chirinos, among others, to fill the back end of the rotation. Allard recently went on the injured list, a move that increased the urgency to land a starter.

Fried's return and the addition of at least one starter from elsewhere would give the Braves a solid four-man rotation to enter the postseason with. Elder could give them a strong fifth option, and some pressure would be taken off him to perform in the toughest of pressure-packed moments.

Atlanta's lineup security should help with any potential package it can put together for the Tigers, or even the Cardinals, if they look at Jack Flaherty.

Orlando Arcia's incredible season at shortstop kept Vaughn Grissom at Triple-A. Grissom could be used as a major-league ready trade piece to land a starter.

Detroit could place Grissom at second place to form a double-play combination with Javier Baez. St. Louis could use him in the short term to replace Paul DeJong, who could be on his way out in the next 48 hours.

The Sunday trade with the Kansas City Royals for Nicky Lopez padded the Braves' infield depth, and made Grissom's path back to the majors even tougher.

A deal with the Mets for Verlander would be much more difficult because of the salary gymnastics and high demand for prospects involved. New York may raise the price for negotiations inside the NL East as well.

The Braves do not need Verlander to win the World Series because of who they already have in place at the top end of their rotation.

A deal for Rodriguez and/or Lorenzen with Grissom as the headliner going back to Detroit seems like the most logical move, but they could use a similar package to lure another starter to Atlanta in case Detroit moves its pitchers elsewhere.