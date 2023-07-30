WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Legit Injured, Knocked 'Silly' vs. Santos Escobar

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio was legitimately injured during his match against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown Friday evening, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, who provided more information:

Mystero and Escobar faced off in the finals of the United States Championship Invitational to determine the belt's new No. 1 contender. The match stopped after Escobar dove through the ropes and collided into Mysterio, whose head snapped back onto the floor as he fell.

WWE medical personnel attended to Mysterio and determined he was unable to continue.

However, it turns out that segment was an "excuse" to call off the match after a previous move from Escobar "knocked Ray silly," per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News).

"So, he's fine," Meltzer said. "He did the match with Santos Escobar. I was told it was a move by Santos that knocked Rey silly, but it was not the dive. The dive was the excuse to call the match off. They had already decided to call the match, and the dive was an out they used to call off the match."

Mysterio was reportedly "dizzy before" the dive, but thankfully, he is OK now. Upton also relayed that Mysterio did not suffer a concussion.

As for Escobar, he was declared the winner and will now face Austin Theory for the United States Championship on the August 11 edition of SmackDown.

