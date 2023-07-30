Drew McIntyre Praises Logan Paul Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2023, Open to Future Match

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Drew McIntyre is impressed by what he's seen from Logan Paul in WWE.

But he also knows exactly how a match would unfold in his eyes.

"He's been incredible, I can't say enough positive things about Logan," McIntyre said during an interview with TMZ Sports. "When he showed up, I didn't really know who he was. … He brought a positive attitude from day one. He brought an incredible work ethic. And he was willing to take risks that even I'm not willing to do."

But how would a head-to-head matchup go?

"Maybe down the line, we'll get a match with each other and he can try some of his high-flying moves," McIntyre said. "Unfortunately, for him, I'm very grounded, so I'm going to chop him to pieces!"

Paul has turned heads in WWE to this point, including when he competed at Money in the Bank 2023.

Perhaps there will eventually be a match with McIntyre, but they both have other fights to focus on with Saturday's SummerSlam in Detroit's Ford Field approaching.

Paul will face Ricochet, while McIntyre will go up against Gunther.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.