Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje's Next Best Fights After UFC 291 Results

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje's Next Best Fights After UFC 291 ResultsJuly 30, 2023
Justin Gaethje is the new "BMF" titleholder, taking the mantle with a second-round TKO win against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 291.
The Highlight added another exciting finish to his resume with a brutal head kick that will surely be on every highlight reel.
Few fighters have racked up as many post-fight bonuses as Poirier and Gaethje so it makes sense that the two were elected to fight for the ceremonial title. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were the original two to fight for the moniker with Gamebred claiming the title.
It's a huge win for Gaethje. He continues to pile up wins in non-title fights with his only two losses in the last five years coming in championship fights against Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.
For Gaethje, this loss not only denies him the BMF title, but sets him back on his quest to claim the lightweight championship.
Now that Masvidal has wrapped the belt around Gaethje's waist, the focus now shifts to what's next for the two lightweight gladiators. Here's one matchup we'd like to see next for each of them.
Gaethje: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev 2 Winner
The BMF belt isn't quite the same as an interim title but it's worth noting that Masvidal got a title shot after winning it back in 2019.
With Gaethje earning the same title, history should repeat itself.
Gaethje has proven himself time and time again to be among the best at lightweight. Poirier is just one of three fighters to beat him since 2018 so it would make sense that Gaethje would get another chance to vindicate himself after avenging this loss.
There would be a little bit of a waiting game involved, but Gaethje let his intentions be known after the fight.
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are scheduled to fight for the lightweight title at UFC 294 in October. The two fought back in October 2022 with Makhachev claiming the championship with a second-round submission win.
The promotion is giving Oliveira a shot at redemption with just one win over Beneil Dariush since his loss. Gaethje has arguably done more with a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev and this win over Poirier.
Gaethje's style sells fights and he's proven he can hang with just about anyone in the division. He's earned the right to go for gold again.
Poirier: Beneil Dariush
Poirier and Beneil Dariush now have a lot in common. Both were just in position to earn a title shot and both came up short. By putting the two together, the UFC would be giving one a shot at redemption.
Dariush had an eight-fight win streak snapped by Chalres Oliveira, who will now be getting his rematch against Islam Makhachev for the title. It did a lot of damage to Dariush's stock because the criticism of his winning streak was that it came against questionable competition.
If he were to beat Poirier, it would bring some more validity to his previous performances.
For Poirier, it would be the best option to fight someone who should be on a similar timeline, has a high ranking and is also coming off a loss.
The Diamond's boxing skills against Dariush and his excellent submission grappling would be a fun contrast of styles that would help bring more clarity to the lightweight division.