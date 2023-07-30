Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje's Next Best Fights After UFC 291 Results

0 of 2

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Justin Gaethje is the new "BMF" titleholder, taking the mantle with a second-round TKO win against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 291.

The Highlight added another exciting finish to his resume with a brutal head kick that will surely be on every highlight reel.

Few fighters have racked up as many post-fight bonuses as Poirier and Gaethje so it makes sense that the two were elected to fight for the ceremonial title. Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz were the original two to fight for the moniker with Gamebred claiming the title.

It's a huge win for Gaethje. He continues to pile up wins in non-title fights with his only two losses in the last five years coming in championship fights against Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

For Gaethje, this loss not only denies him the BMF title, but sets him back on his quest to claim the lightweight championship.

Now that Masvidal has wrapped the belt around Gaethje's waist, the focus now shifts to what's next for the two lightweight gladiators. Here's one matchup we'd like to see next for each of them.