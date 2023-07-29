AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 29

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Collision on July 29.

After winning the Bling Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, Adam Cole and MJF got their shot at FTR and the AEW tag titles.

Andrade El Idolo continued his feud with The House of Black when he battled Buddy Matthews, Keira Hogan battled Mercedes Martinez, Samoa Joe took on the challenge of Gravity, and The Gunns teamed with Juice Robinson to face a trio of high-flyers.

We also heard from CM Punk, who has been positioned as the star of AEW's newest show since the start. Let's take a look at what happened on Saturday's episode of Collision.