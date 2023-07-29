Justin Verlander Trade Rumors: Rangers' Interest in Mets SP Called 'Due Diligence'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

As the Texas Rangers push to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, the team is looking into all options.

Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that the New York Mets have received interest from the Rangers and the Houston Astros about the availability of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander at the deadline. In the Rangers' case, this interest is mostly base level.

"One industry source classified Texas' interest in Verlander more as due diligence as the team explores the market overall," Sammon wrote. "Another league source suggested that nothing as of Friday afternoon had reached a deep level."

Verlander is 5-5 with a 3.24 ERA thus far in 2023.

While Verlander's statistics are undoubtedly solid for a 40-year-old starting pitcher, they are slightly down from a 2022 campaign that saw him go 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA and take home a Cy Young Award and his ninth All-Star nod. He still has elite production in his arsenal this deep into his career, and would be a great addition at the deadline.

The doubts about him being on the move come with the fact that he has a no-trade clause in his contract with the Mets, which he signed before the 2023 season. Plus, he has expressed a desire to win with New York despite the team's struggles this season.

Still, the Mets could receive a solid haul for Verlander, who has one year remaining on his deal with an option for 2025 on the table as well. Texas could provide that package, as they have the ninth-ranked farm system in MLB.