USA Baseball Sets Record in 43-1 Win vs. New Zealand at 2023 U-12 Baseball World Cup

Not even the mercy rule could contain the United States' offense in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-12 Baseball World Cup.

Team USA began its journey in the tournament with a 43-1 victory over New Zealand on Friday.

Things started off fairly tame with New Zealand getting two outs in the first inning. The United States did get three runs before the end of the frame, but there's nothing particularly notable about a 3-0 lead.

The doors blew off the hinges starting in the second inning when Team USA scored 11 runs, capped off Leyland Henry's three-run homer.

The team added 20 more runs in the third, including two homers in the frame by Bryant Ju.

The game was eventually called after four innings because of the mercy rule. The 43 runs by America set a new record for a 12U national team, breaking the previous mark of 29 set in the World Cup Qualifiers gold-medal game two months ago.

Ty Glaus, son of former MLB All-Star Troy Glaus, drove in the record-breaking 30th run of the game during that third inning.

While it got lost in the shuffle because of how relentless the offense was, Bowen Landry turned in a good start on the mound. He tossed two hitless innings and recorded four strikeouts.

Jett Schoolcraft closed out the game, allowing one run and striking out five over the final two innings.

Team USA's next game will be against Panama at 11 p.m. ET.