Expectations for Deonte Banks, Giants' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Deonte Banks, Giants' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
As training camp gets into full swing and their August 11 preseason opener approaches, things are looking up for the New York Giants.
New York is coming off a playoff season, added veterans like Darren Waller and Parris Campbell to its receiving corps and worked out an agreement to get Saquon Barkley into training camp. Another trip to the postseason is the goal, and it's entirely realistic.
If, however, the Giants are hoping to take the next step and compete for a Super Bowl spot, they're going to need early and strong contributions from their rookie class. Whether that's realistic or not will hinge largely on how New York's first-year players perform in camp and during the preseason.
Below, we'll examine the Giants' top three draft selections and set realistic expectations for each of them for the 2023 preseason.
CB Deonte Banks
Round 1 (24th Overall)
The Giants defense was good enough to reach the divisional round last season, but it lacked two key components. It was weak against the run (31st in yards per attempt allowed), and it didn't have the big, physical perimeter corner that coordinator Don Martindale has tended to covet.
Drafting former Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks in Round 1 may have helped solve the second issue. The 6'0", 197-pound defender has all the tools to emerge as a dependable man-coverage specialist in Martindale's scheme—and he's already hard at work learning the system.
"I take notes on my stuff and learn what I can learn from my position, and then I try to see the bigger picture, and see what everybody else is doing," Banks said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. "Also, ask vets what they'd do or how they'd look at this or things like that.'
The Giants want Banks to be a Week 1 contributor, and he should be comfortable enough with the defense to push for a starting role during the preseason. Even if Banks doesn't start against the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener, he should see time with the first team sooner than later.
Expect Banks to experience his fair share of ups and downs during the preseason, but he should show enough promise to either start or hold a prominent role in the rotation in Week 1 of the regular season.
C John Michael Schmitz
Round 2 (57th Overall)
While Banks will be pushing for a starting role, second-round center John Michael Schmitz has already been getting valuable reps in that role during camp.
According to Schwartz, Schmitz and veteran Ben Bredeson have been rotating with the first team. In other words, it's a fully open competition right now.
"You will see, I would say, a good amount of rotation on a day-to-day basis. Sometimes on a period-to-period basis," head coach Brian Daboll said, per Schwartz.
New York has its bookend tackles in Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas. It'll be looking to start the three best interior linemen between those two against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Competition will help clarify the picture, and fans should expect the center swapping to continue during the preseason.
Expect Schmitz to be in and out of the lineup with the starters and to see extensive playing time throughout the preseason.
The Minnesota product is more of a technician than a physically dominant blocker, so he probably won't generate the splash plays we may see from Banks. However, my guess is that he'll efficiently and consistently enough during exhibition play to get the starting nod against Dallas to open the season.
WR Jalin Hyatt
Round 3 (73rd Overall)
The Giants didn't stop upgrading their receiver corps with veterans like Waller, Campbell and Jamison Crowder. They also took Tennessee speedster Jalin Hyatt in the third round and recently added Cole Beasley to the mix.
There should be a wide-open receiver competition throughout the summer, as New York looks for the five-to-seven best wideouts to carry into the regular season. Hyatt will get his opportunities, but he may not immediately be thrust into a starting role.
Returning receivers like Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins should be the favorites to start, and the Giants will want an extended look at 2022 second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson.
New receivers like Campbell and Crowder will get their turns too. Beasley will get some run since he was a late addition, but he played under Daboll with the Buffalo Bills, and Daboll will already have a good idea of how he fits.
Expect Hyatt to spend most of the preseason working with the second and third units and to push for a complementary rookie role. He's fast but isn't advanced as a route-runner. The goal in the preseason will be to get him comfortable with the offense and to see exactly how he can be utilized.
Hyatt should generate a few highlight-reel plays against vanilla coverages in the preseason, but he's unlikely to dominate enough to be one of New York's starting perimeter targets against Dallas.