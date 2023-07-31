Expectations for Deonte Banks, Giants' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

As training camp gets into full swing and their August 11 preseason opener approaches, things are looking up for the New York Giants.



New York is coming off a playoff season, added veterans like Darren Waller and Parris Campbell to its receiving corps and worked out an agreement to get Saquon Barkley into training camp. Another trip to the postseason is the goal, and it's entirely realistic.



If, however, the Giants are hoping to take the next step and compete for a Super Bowl spot, they're going to need early and strong contributions from their rookie class. Whether that's realistic or not will hinge largely on how New York's first-year players perform in camp and during the preseason.



Below, we'll examine the Giants' top three draft selections and set realistic expectations for each of them for the 2023 preseason.

