Rams' Cooper Kupp Says He's Getting 'Back into the Groove' After Ankle Injury Rehab

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Coming off an injury-plagued 2022 season, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp feels good about where he's at physically early in training camp.

Speaking to reporters after Friday's practice, Kupp talked about getting "back into the groove" after a high-ankle sprain kept him out for the final eight games last season:

"This is my second day running full speed, like competitive stuff. Being camp, things feel fast, like they're just moving a little faster than you're used to. But man, even just from the first day to second day, things definitely [starting to feel] like, OK, now we're back into the groove. Seeing things and being able to react off them. So it's going to be a process. … Obviously, I haven't done it since November, so it's been a while. But it'll come back fast."

Kupp suffered the injury in the Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. He had surgery two days later and was placed on injured reserve.

Despite some initial optimism that Kupp might be able to return during the season, the Rams opted to shut him down in December when they fell out of playoff contention.

Prior to being shut down, Kupp was one of the few players who was keeping the Rams relevant as the roster was decimated by injuries over the course of the season. He still led the team in receptions (75), receiving yards (812) and receiving touchdowns (six) despite playing in just nine games.

This is going to be a different type of year for the Rams. They set an NFL record for most losses in a season by a reigning Super Bowl champion and finished 5-12 overall.

After some speculation about head coach Sean McVay's future, the team announced on Jan. 13 he was staying in that role.

The very top of the Rams roster still looks familiar with Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald in tow. But the rest of the group is undergoing significant changes. Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson were traded during the offseason.

The Rams drafted 14 players—only three were in the first three rounds—and signed 24 undrafted free agents to fill out their depth chart.

As long as the trio of Kupp, Stafford and Donald stay healthy this season, it's hard to envision a scenario where the Rams completely bottom out. But they are going to be integrating so many young players on both sides of the ball that being a playoff contender could be a stretch.

The Rams haven't missed the playoffs in consecutive years under McVay. Last season marked the first time they finished under .500 since 2016.