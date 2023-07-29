5-Star CB Prospect Charles Lester III Commits to Florida State Over LSU, More

Zach Blostein, 247Sports

Class of 2024 cornerback Charles Lester III, a 5-star prospect ranked 19th overall in 247Sports' composite rankings, has committed to play college football at Florida State.

"I've been there so many times and just being around the people, I got a great feeling for those people there," Lester told ESPN's Blake Baumgartner.

"I trust them and it's my childhood dream school. ... Out of all the places I've been, I just get that feeling for that school every time. So just from the people, opportunity and the way they're going with their program now, that helped me pick my decision."

Lester added that he silently committed to FSU during his official visit from June 16-18 before making his decision public. He cited the family atmosphere at FSU, a program on the rise after head coach Mike Norvell led the Seminoles to a 10-win season.

"Every time I go there, it's a family affair," Lester told Baumgartner.

"The bonding experience is one of none, so that very last, the official (visit), I just felt my heart shaking and I just knew by the last day, before I took off, I knew that's what I wanted to do.

"It means the world. I wanted to be a Seminole my whole life. Going through this process, I weighed all my opportunities out and it's just a dream coming true to be honest."

The 247Sports composite list ranks Lester as the second-best cornerback in his class and the fourth-best prospect from Florida. He had 28 offers and made visits to FSU, Alabama and Colorado before making his decision, per 247Sports.

In his scouting report, 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins called Lester "a longer cornerback prospect that has looked the part on Friday nights and on the offseason camp/tournament circuit when matched up with future Power Five wide receivers." He also wrote that Lester sports "NFL upside."



The 6'1", 171-pound cornerback played football for Riverview (Florida) High School before transferring to Venice High School for his senior season. Per Baumgartner, Lester intercepted five passes on defense and caught 12 touchdowns on offense as a wideout as well.

Per 247Sports, FSU's class of 2024 currently ranks eighth in the nation after Lester's commit.