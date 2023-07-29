2026 Prospect Chris Henry Jr., Son of Former Bengals WR, Commits to Ohio State

Mick Walker, 247Sports

Class of 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is the son of late Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chris Henry, has committed to play for Ohio State.

Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors relayed the news from Ohio State's Summerfest event, where Henry made the announcement on Friday.

"I'm committing to Ohio State, most definitely," Henry said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.

"It just felt like a great day. To be here, it just made it feel [right]. Brought my uncle to see, because he was the one telling me to slow down. I was ready. When I talked to Coach [Ryan] Day, it was like no point in waiting anymore. . . . It's just hard to turn down. It's perfect for me and it fits me."

Henry, who was recruited by Ohio State offensive coordinator and ex-OSU and NFL wide receiver Brian Hartline, also shouted out the coaches for the reason that he committed to the Buckeyes.

"The atmosphere. It's the coaches, really. That's really what it was, the coaches," Henry said. "I love it here. I love the energy and the atmosphere. I love everything about it. They make me feel like a priority every time I talk to them. And so that just makes me feel special."

Henry made the MaxPreps Freshman All-American team after his first year at West Clermont in Cincinnati (he has since transferred to Withrow in the same city). He had 29 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns in addition to three interceptions and two forced fumbles at safety.

Per Brown, "Henry is considered a five-star-caliber prospect by many recruiting experts and has the potential to be one of the top prospects in his class when all is said and done."

The rising sophomore stands at 6'5" and 185 pounds. Per Brown, Henry received 25 offers, including ones from USC, Michigan and Penn State. OSU made it offer in June 2022.