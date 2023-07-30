Terence Crawford Beats Errol Spence Jr. by TKO in Unified Welterweight Title Fight

Al Bello/Getty Images

Terence "Bud" Crawford moved his perfect record to 40-0 while giving Errol Spence Jr. (28-1) the first loss of his career by ninth-round TKO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Crawford put on a truly special performance in which he was constantly one step ahead of Spence and executed a nearly perfect game plan.

Spence fired the opening salvo, taking the first round by being the much busier fighter and building combinations off his jab. Crawford didn't offer much in response, gathering intel.

It didn't take long for him to put that information to use, though. Bud turned the tide in an instant when he floored Spence in the second round, knocking him down for the first time in his career.

Crawford continued to pick up the pace as the fight progressed through the early rounds. His hand speed and accuracy proved to be assets. Spence continued to push forward but Crawford consistently landed his counters.

The 35-year-old's jab was a consistent theme too. He landed it often and there was enough behind it to usually snap Spence's head back.

Crawford's masterclass drew the attention of several fighters and analysts.

Spence did show some toughness in the fight. He went to the mat twice in the seventh round but beat the count both times to continue a bout he was clearly losing.

The victory means Crawford gets to keep his WBO welterweight crown while unifying it with the WBC, WBA and IBF titles formerly held by Spence.

For Bud, this is just another example of his pound-for-pound greatness. The Spence win adds an emphatic bullet point to a resume that already includes wins over Yuirorkis Gamboa, Jeff Horn, Kell Brook, Amir Khan and Shawn Porter.

The three-weight division champion was already No. 1 in Bleacher Report's latest pound-for-pound rankings. A win over Spence, who was ranked No. 6, is just the latest piece of evidence that Crawford is the best boxer in the world right now.

Any time there's superfight like this, a rematch is in the cards. According to the rematch clause the two fighters agreed on, Spence will get to decide if he wants another crack at Crawford but it will be the champion who gets to decide whether they fight at 147 pounds again or move up to 154 pounds.

Spence has already declared he's not making the cut down to 147 again and after this one-sided affair he might just want to move on and go to the next weight class.

"It's always hard, but yeah, this is the last time, definitely. I'm a lot older. I'm not as young as I used to be, so you know, you can't be putting your body through that much to fight," Spence told media.

Regardless of what weight class, this would be a fun one to run back that boxing fans would love to see again.