B/R Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings for May 2023

When it comes to boxing, there's good news and bad news.

The good news is that a number of significant fights, including a long-awaited showdown between welterweights Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., are on the books for what ought to be a comprehensively compelling summer in the ring.

The bad news is that the spring has been, in a word, eventful.

A 140-pound title bout ended when referee Tony Weeks intervened in favor of the A-side combatant after nary a significant blow had landed. And just a week later, the judging for a 135-pound duel between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko came under heavy fire, prompting calls for reform from long-time trainer/TV analyst/podcaster Teddy Atlas.

"Let's see if we can actually do something instead of just complaining about it over and over and over again," he told Bleacher Report. "Because like that old saying, the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting something to change."

Speaking of change, the chatter was reason enough for the B/R combat team to keep the sport top of mind, prompting another round of discussion about its current top-10 pound-for-pound fighters. The rubric included recent results, past performances and input from other respected sources, including The Ring and Boxing Scene.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a line with your own thoughts in the comments.