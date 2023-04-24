5 Best Opponents for Gervonta Davis After Win over Ryan Garcia

0 of 5

Gervonta Davis doesn't hold a legitimate championship.

But after Saturday night's KO of Ryan Garcia in their Las Vegas pay-per-view main event, he's given himself an even more prestigious title:

The Face of Boxing.

The Baltimore-born "Tank" scored his 27th finish in 29 wins with a single left hook that left his longtime social media rival gasping for breath as referee Thomas Taylor counted 10.

Davis, a pro for 10 years, replied "abso-f--king-lutely" when Showtime's Jim Gray suggested he was the sport's new front man, and that status creates myriad opportunities when it comes to the 28-year-old's prospective next opponents.

The B/R combat team scanned the horizon and came up with five possible options, though some are perhaps more likely given boxing's perpetual (and often confounding) realities.

