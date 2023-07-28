Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson, Brother of Klay, Traded to White Sox in Lynn Deal

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson, the brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, is on his way out of California.

The Dodgers are trading Thompson, minor league pitcher Nick Nastrini and minor league reliever Jordan Leasure to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly, the team announced Friday.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news.

The White Sox drafted Thompson in the second round of the 2009 draft and he made his major league debut with the franchise in 2015. Since then, he has bounced around MLB, playing for the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has spent the last season and a half in Los Angeles, though he has struggled mightily in 2023. In 36 games with the Dodgers this season, he's slashing .155/.310/.366 with five home runs and 14 RBI.

Thompson has been on the injured list since June 4 with an oblique strain and was recently sent to L.A.'s spring training complex in Arizona to continue his recovery, per Sarah Morris of Inside the Dodgers.

It's unclear when Thompson will return from the injured list or what his role will be in Chicago, which boasts an outfield that includes Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Oscar Colás, Eloy Jiménez and Gavin Sheets.

The White Sox are already well out of a playoff spot, sitting fourth in the American League Central with a 41-63 record. With that said, it's possible he could receive some solid playing time once he returns from injury.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are hoping to contend for a World Series title with the additions of Lynn and Kelly. L.A. owns the best record in the National League West at 58-43 and figure to be one of the main NL competitors for the title alongside the Atlanta Braves.