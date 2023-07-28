Broncos' Russell Wilson Teases Sean Payton Will Let Him Run More During 2023 Season

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos fans disappointed by quarterback Russell Wilson's production last season want to see more of his mobility outside the pocket, like he demonstrated during nine Pro Bowl campaigns with the Seattle Seahawks.

Head coach Sean Payton wants that, too, according to the NFL Network's James Palmer.

Broncos fans have good reason to expect better movement out of Wilson next season for three reasons.

One is that the veteran was limited by a partially-torn hamstring during his last campaign. Another is that he reportedly slimmed down over the summer. Although listed at a consistent 5'11", 215-pounds, Wilson "looked noticeably slimmer" at Broncos OTAs in May, per the Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

The third reason is that Wilson will have something to prove. He led the Broncos to a 4-11 record during his 2022 campaign with some of the lowest production numbers of his career, including 16 passing touchdowns on a 60.5 percent pass completion rate.

One way to bounce back from that campaign will be to return to the kind of mobile play that Broncos fans saw less and less as Wilson's injury continued to limit him last season. It looks like Payton will try to make that happen.