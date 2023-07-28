X

NBA

    Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Retires After 20 NBA Seasons: 'See You In the Rafters Soon'

    Adam WellsJuly 28, 2023

    DENVER, CO - JUNE 4: Udonis Haslem #40 of the Miami Heat before Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on June 4, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    A unique career has come to an end with Udonis Haslem announcing his retirement after 20 seasons with the Miami Heat.

    In a post on Instagram, Haslem thanked his "real OGs, the teammates that let me be their OG and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all." He wrapped up the announcement by saying, "see you in the rafters soon."

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Udonis Haslem officially announces retirement after 20 years with the Heat 🔥🙏 <a href="https://t.co/1j4SQOel8n">pic.twitter.com/1j4SQOel8n</a>

