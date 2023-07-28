Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Retires After 20 NBA Seasons: 'See You In the Rafters Soon'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

A unique career has come to an end with Udonis Haslem announcing his retirement after 20 seasons with the Miami Heat.

In a post on Instagram, Haslem thanked his "real OGs, the teammates that let me be their OG and to my family for staying ten toes down through it all." He wrapped up the announcement by saying, "see you in the rafters soon."

