NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott Among Nos. 60-51

The 2023 NFL season continues to inch closer, and with that, NFL Network continues to reveal its list of the top 100 players in the league.

NFL Network on Friday revealed Nos. 51-60, which was highlighted by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans:

No. 51: Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

No. 52: Jonathan Allen, DT, Washington Commanders

No. 53: Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 54: Brian Burns, LB, Carolina Panthers

No. 55: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

No. 56: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

No. 57: Jordan Poyer, S, Buffalo Bills

No. 58: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans

No. 59: Justin Simmons, S, Denver Broncos

No. 60: Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

Here's a closer look at a few of the highlights from Nos. 51-60:

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers enters his first season with the Jets boasting incredibly high expectations as the franchise aims to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 campaign, but the spotlight should be no problem for the four-time MVP.

The 39-year-old is coming off a down year by his standards in 2022, having completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 17 games.

However, the Green Bay Packers struggled as a whole last season. Rodgers now has one of the best offenses in the NFL—at least on paper—with his new team.

Gang Green boasts a receiving unit that includes Garrett Wilson, Mecole Hardman, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Randall Cobb, Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah, and Breece Hall highlights the running back room.

There's little doubt Rodgers can take the Jets to new heights in 2023. It should be an exciting season in New York.

Dak Prescott

Prescott has long been considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but his 2022 season was quite disappointing.

The 29-year-old completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns against a league-high 15 interceptions in 12 games. He also rushed for 182 yards and one score.

With that said, Prescott didn't have much help on offense last year. CeeDee Lamb was the Cowboys only receiver to crack the 1,000-yard mark, but that should change in 2023.

Dallas acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans, pairing him with Lamb and Michael Gallup to give Prescott three solid receivers to go alongside running back Tony Pollard.

If Prescott doesn't make the most of the opportunity this season, the Cowboys will be left with questions about what they should do at quarterback.

Mike Evans

Evans, who is widely considered one of the best receivers in the NFL, is coming off a solid 2022 season in which he caught 77 passes for 1,124 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games.

The four-time Pro Bowler has recorded 1,000-plus receiving yards in each of his nine NFL seasons. While Tom Brady is officially retired, the 29-year-old should continue to be a top target of his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, in 2023.

Evans tops a Tampa Bay receiving unit that also includes Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and tight end Cade Otton.

While the Buccaneers aren't expected to be a Super Bowl contender this year, Evans will be looking to record his 10th straight season of 1,000-plus yards.