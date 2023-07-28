James Harden Trade Rumors: Clippers 'Fairly Unserious' About Deal with 76ers

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have yet to make a strong run at Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on the trade market.

According to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice, the Clippers have been "fairly unserious" about what they were willing to part with in exchange for Harden, so there hasn't been much movement regarding his trade market.

Neubeck noted that the Clippers are Harden's preferred landing spot, but the Clips haven't yet shown a sense of urgency to acquire him.

Rather than testing free agency this offseason, Harden somewhat surprisingly opted into the final year of his contract, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported at the time that he and the Sixers would work together to find a trade.

Multiple reports since then have suggested that Harden wants to play for the Clippers, although the 76ers aren't necessarily under any obligation to trade him if they can't find an offer to their liking.

Neubeck added that the Sixers are "open" to trading Harden, but won't move him for less than he is worth just to avoid a potentially awkward situation during the 2023-24 season.

Harden made his desire to get traded known entering the 2020-21 season, and while the Houston Rockets started the season with him on the roster, they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets after just eight games.

Something similar could conceivably happen during the upcoming season if the Sixers can't find a trade partner before then.

The 33-year-old Harden, who is a 10-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP, has bounced around a lot in recent years.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Harden has played for the Rockets, Nets and Sixers, and he is reportedly hoping to join a fourth team in the near future.

Although he was not named an All-Star last season for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, Harden remained a highly productive player, averaging a league-leading 10.7 assists per game to go along with 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds.

Despite Harden's presence alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, the Sixers have lost in the second round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.

That suggests change is needed, but it would likely be almost impossible for them to get equal value back for Harden, at least in terms of players who can help immediately.

Neubeck previously reported that the Clippers have been "reluctant" to include wing Terance Mann in a trade for Harden, which may be part of the sticking point.

The Clippers are already a veteran-laden team, and the 26-year-old Mann at least gives them a bit of the youth and energy they may lack elsewhere on the roster.

Most of the Clippers' core players are 30 or older, including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, which suggests there is a sense of urgency to win now.

Harden would perhaps help in that regard, but it seems as though the Clippers aren't yet willing to part with significant assets to make it happen.