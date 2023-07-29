Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

2 of 3

Will Spence's Diverse Offense Keep Crawford Off Balance?

What's great about both of these boxers is that they aren't just a product of their physical gifts. Both have good hand speed, power and athleticism, but they are more than that. They are both tacticians with complex skill sets.

For most opponents, Terence Crawford's counterpunching and picture-perfect defense are too much. They don't have the kind of repertoire to give Crawford problems and he usually makes them pay.

But Spence is not the typical fighter. He himself is an adaptable fighter. His ability to switch things up from a power puncher who can rip shots to the body or a stick-and-move jabber is what has helped him beat a variety of opponents.

The body shots could be his equalizer. In fact they are why light welterweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez likes Spence's chances.

"Part of me sides with Spence with the only reason being he's good at body shots. Accurate with them. He knows when to throw them. Southpaw. He's a little bit more tall, lanky. I think that he'll read Crawford a bit more," he told Fight Hub TV (h/t Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports).

Does a Win Make Crawford the Best of His Era?

Really, this question could probably apply to both fighters, but Crawford is the one near the top of just about every pound-for-pound list right now.

Crawford already has some great wins on his resume. Kell Brook was 39-2 and a former welterweight champion when Crawford beat him. He also handed Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jeff Horn their first losses.

But Spence could push Crawford's resume into another level. At least, that's how Crawford feels about it.

"I wouldn't say the greatest fighter of all-time, I would just say the greatest fighter of this era," Crawford told TMZ Sports in regard to what's at stake in this fight.

Either way the debate as to whether Crawford is the best of his era becomes more real if he comes out on top Saturday night. That's why fights like this are so special.