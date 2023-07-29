Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Fight Odds, Live Stream, PredictionsJuly 29, 2023
Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Every now and then, the stars align and give boxing fans a true superfight between the sport's elite. Fortunately, Saturday night will play host to one of those times when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence "Bud" Crawford meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
This is a fight that has been in the making for years between two of this generation's top boxers.
Crawford sits atop Bleacher Report's pound-for-pound rankings with championships in three different divisions and a 39-0 record that features 30 knockouts. No opponent has even made it the distance with him since Viktor Postol in 2016.
However, the 35-year-old will see his toughest test in Spence. He has an impressive undefeated record with plenty of knockouts (28-0, 22 KO) himself and has been a welterweight titleholder since 2017.
It's the kind of matchup that fans dream of and it should command the attention of the boxing world. Here's a look at all the info you need to catch the fight as well as the biggest storylines and a prediction.
Fight Schedule, Live Stream and Odds
When: Saturday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET (main-event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m.)
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Live stream: Showtime PPV
Odds: Crawford -150 ($150 bet wins $100); Spence +120 ($100 bet wins $120)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Top Storylines
Will Spence's Diverse Offense Keep Crawford Off Balance?
What's great about both of these boxers is that they aren't just a product of their physical gifts. Both have good hand speed, power and athleticism, but they are more than that. They are both tacticians with complex skill sets.
For most opponents, Terence Crawford's counterpunching and picture-perfect defense are too much. They don't have the kind of repertoire to give Crawford problems and he usually makes them pay.
But Spence is not the typical fighter. He himself is an adaptable fighter. His ability to switch things up from a power puncher who can rip shots to the body or a stick-and-move jabber is what has helped him beat a variety of opponents.
The body shots could be his equalizer. In fact they are why light welterweight titleholder Teofimo Lopez likes Spence's chances.
"Part of me sides with Spence with the only reason being he's good at body shots. Accurate with them. He knows when to throw them. Southpaw. He's a little bit more tall, lanky. I think that he'll read Crawford a bit more," he told Fight Hub TV (h/t Brent Brookhouse of CBS Sports).
Does a Win Make Crawford the Best of His Era?
Really, this question could probably apply to both fighters, but Crawford is the one near the top of just about every pound-for-pound list right now.
Crawford already has some great wins on his resume. Kell Brook was 39-2 and a former welterweight champion when Crawford beat him. He also handed Yuriorkis Gamboa and Jeff Horn their first losses.
But Spence could push Crawford's resume into another level. At least, that's how Crawford feels about it.
"I wouldn't say the greatest fighter of all-time, I would just say the greatest fighter of this era," Crawford told TMZ Sports in regard to what's at stake in this fight.
Either way the debate as to whether Crawford is the best of his era becomes more real if he comes out on top Saturday night. That's why fights like this are so special.
Prediction
The only shocking result here would be a one-sided beatdown either way. These are two of the most skilled fighters in the game today and although both are knockout artists, it's hard to see this one going that route.
Spence is going to need to pull out every trick in his offensive arsenal. His pressure is usually enough to make most opponents buckle, but Crawford is too seasoned and skilled for that.
This going to be a fight defined by moves and countermoves.
In that kind of fight the advantage always seems to go Crawford's way. His defensive wizardry, ability to seamlessly switch stances and adapt as the fight goes on are well-suited to frustrate Spence.
Ultimately, Spence is going to have some moments but it's going to be Bud who creates more for himself.
The judges are going to have be on their game Saturday night. They will likely have an important job and some close rounds to decipher.
Prediction: Crawford via decision