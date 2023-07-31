Expectations for Mazi Smith, Cowboys' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Mazi Smith, Cowboys' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
While the Dallas Cowboys did add seasoned veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore in trades, they weren't very active in free agency. Cooks and Gilmore do make the roster stronger, but if Dallas is going to be better than it was a year ago, it's going to need strong contributions from its rookies.
History suggests that the Cowboys will get exactly that, from at least one first-year player. Two years ago, linebacker Micah Parsons was the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Last season, Dallas found a serviceable starter in Tyler Smith and uncovered a gem in cornerback DaRon Bland.
Who will emerge from the Cowboys' draft pool to become a major contributor in 2023? Training camp and the presesaon might provide some insight into that very question.
Here, we'll examine Dallas' top three selections and realistic preseason expectations for each of them.
DT Mazi Smith
Round 1 (26th Overall)
Smith is widely expected to beef up a run defense that ranked 22nd in yards allowed last season. The Cowboys are likely to focus heavily on his development during camp and get him into the lineup as soon as the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12.
However, fans should probably temper their early hopes for the former Wolverine. While Smith has tremendous physical upside, he isn't exactly viewed as a finished product. His initial post-snap push was an issue at Michigan. Improving it should be a priority for the Cowboys.
"A lot of Smith's lack of production is rooted in his get-off—or lack thereof—and being faster off of the ball will solve a lot of his problems as a run defender and pass-rusher," Matt Holder of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote.
Expect Smith to see a fair bit of playing time during the preseason, as the Cowboys get him adjusted to the speed and the nuances of the pro game. Impressive numbers are unlikely—unless Smith spends much of his time against third- and fourth-stringers—but the goal will be to get him experience.
Smith projects as a rotational player, and Dallas can afford to be patient with him. As long as he shows adequate growth in exhibition games, he should earn a spot in the rotation before Week 1.
TE Luke Schoonmaker
Round 2 (58th Overall)
Like his former Michigan teammate, Smith, tight end Luke Schoonmaker doesn't appear destined for an immediate breakout.
Like Smith, Schoonmaker was a traits-based prospect who wasn't all that productive in college. He'll also likely begin his career behind projected starter Jake Ferguson, and he opened camp on the active non-football injury list.
Additionally, the tight end position may not play a prominent role in Dallas' new offense. With Kellen Moore out and Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties, Dallas may place a little less emphasis on the ground game and using tight ends in the passing game and more emphasis on wide-receiver usage.
That's the nature of McCarthy's West Coast-based system, though the Cowboys coach will still use tight ends to present mismatches when given the opportunity. Players like Farguson and Schoonmaker will contribute, but they probably won't be focal points the way former starter Dalton Schultz was.
Expect Dallas to take a committee approach to the position in 2023, with Schoonmaker seeing a steadily increasing role. Don't expect Schoonmaker to have a massive impact during the preseason, assuming he's healthy enough to see the field at all.
LB DeMarvion Overshown
Round 3 (90th Overall)
In the third round, Dallas selected former Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. The former Longhorns star has set realistic expectations for himself entering the preseason.
"Just show that I belong," he said, per Nick Harris of the team's official website. "Just go out there and prove what they saw in me when they drafted me and more. I'm going into training camp with that mindset."
However, Overshown might be the rookie best poised to make an immediate impact for the Cowboys this season. He was a tremendous do-it-all linebacker at Texas—one who amassed 96 tackles, four sacks and five passes defended in 2022—and the Cowboys lack depth at his position.
Dallas doesn't have many proven linebackers behind Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark, and Parsons appears ready to spend more time rushing the passer and less time as an off-ball 'backer this season.
That should lead to early opportunities for Overshown, especially in subpackages. Expect to see him in a variety of roles during the preseason, as Dallas looks for the right ways to use their newest second-level defender.
Also, expect to see some substantial preseason numbers from Overshown. Off-ball linebackers tend to accumulate tackles in bunches, and Overshown will do exactly that if he's matched up against second- and third-stringers during his exhibition appearances.