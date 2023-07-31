Expectations for Mazi Smith, Cowboys' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

While the Dallas Cowboys did add seasoned veterans Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore in trades, they weren't very active in free agency. Cooks and Gilmore do make the roster stronger, but if Dallas is going to be better than it was a year ago, it's going to need strong contributions from its rookies.



History suggests that the Cowboys will get exactly that, from at least one first-year player. Two years ago, linebacker Micah Parsons was the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Last season, Dallas found a serviceable starter in Tyler Smith and uncovered a gem in cornerback DaRon Bland.



Who will emerge from the Cowboys' draft pool to become a major contributor in 2023? Training camp and the presesaon might provide some insight into that very question.



Here, we'll examine Dallas' top three selections and realistic preseason expectations for each of them.

