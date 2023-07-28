Lakers' LeBron James Will Have Jersey Retired After HOF Induction, Jeanie Buss Says

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Having won one NBA championship and broken the all-time scoring record wearing purple and gold, LeBron James is going to join an illustrious group of Los Angeles Lakers legends to have their jersey retired by the club.

In an interview with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss said she has "absolutely no doubt" James' jersey will hang from the rafters at Crypto.com Arena after he retires and gets inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"When he does so, then we will retire his jersey," she said. "Knowing that he will make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame, he will have his Lakers jersey retired, no doubt about it."

